Rio's Challenge Of Hope Around WA To Help Build WA's First Children's Hospice

Ryan Fowler will embark on a run and ride across WA for Rio's Legacy to raise over $100k to help build the state's first children's hospice.

Ryan’s son Rio was admitted to hospital after his third presentation to the emergency department on 9 November 2017 due to recurring Gastro. Rio was one.

During his time in hospital, Rio survived five major surgeries for his family to then find out his condition was terminal. Rio continued to inspire with his smile, fight and will to never give up. Rio’s courageous and brave fight came to end on the 15th January 2018.

With only three dedicated children’s hospices in Australia, Rio’s Legacy was founded with the vision to provide facilities for families going through the most difficult time of their lives, living with a child who has a terminal illness.

Rio’s Challenge of Hope will honour the 2000 WA kids and their families who will stand to benefit from this much needed, ‘home away from home’ hospice facility. Ryan hopes to show the nation that no matter how long or short the journey is for these kids, their stories will not be forgotten.

Announced last year, Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation has partnered with the Child and Adolescent Health Service to construction WA’s first dedicated children’s hospice by 2023. This hospice will provide out of home respite care and end of life services for children aged from birth to 18 years who have a life-limiting condition and require palliative care.

Rio’s Challenge of Hope has partnered with Triple M so you can follow his journey across the state.

Please support Rio’s Ride for hope and donate what you can to WA’s sickest kids here: https://rioslegacy.grassrootz.com/rio-s-challenge-for-hope

