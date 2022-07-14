Rising COVID-19 Cases In Tasmania May Impact Elective Surgery

Rising COVID-19 patients hospitalised, staff absence and overall demand may force Tasmania’s leading hospital to reduce elective surgeries.

On Wednesday, the Royal Hobart Hospital elevated its COVID-19 management plan to level, joining Launceston General Hospital and North West Regional Hospital which moved to level three on Friday.

"Planned elective surgery lists will be reviewed and a reduced number of elective surgeries will be performed as appropriate, depending on hospital demand," Acting State Health Commander Dale Webster said.

"The escalation will also potentially have an impact on outpatient services."

People considering attending Royal Hobart Hospital’s emergency department are also being urged to reconsider if they feel they won’t require admission.

"During this time, we ask the public for their patience and understanding should they experience longer waiting times for lower acuity presentations." - Acting State Health Commander Dale Webster

Three wards at Launceston, one at North West, one at Mersey Community Hospital and an aged care facility at west Coast District Hospital have all recorded outbreaks.

Tasmania recorded 1,844 new cases and has 125 patients in public hospitals state-wide, with four in ICU.

There are over 10,000 active cases in the state, the highest level recorded since mid-April with fears this number will continue to grow amid the Omicron winter surge.

People are encouraged to wear face masks indoors and where social distancing cannot be applied, however there has been no official mandate.