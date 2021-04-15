RISING FOOTBALL STAR KICKING GOALS THANKS TO HERO NURSE AT MACKAY BASE HOSPITAL

An aspiring professional rugby league player and member of the Broncos Talent Squad has his foot, and his future, ahead of him thanks to the efforts of a Mackay Base Hospital nurse and her team.

Mackay Base Hospital Child and Adolescent Unit clinical nurse Raelene Rosier is the first regional winner of the Juiced TV Superhero Awards, supported by QSuper, after caring for 13-year-old Mark when he was admitted to hospital last year.

The awards shine a light on the hospital’s medical and support staff – the doctors, nurses, volunteers and others who selflessly dedicate themselves to the wellbeing of others.

Mark, from Mirani, 60km north-west of Mackay, was rushed to the hospital in January 2020 following a football camp where he experienced severe pain in his leg and foot which left him unable to walk. He was also suffering from high temperatures and vomiting.

In a stroke of fortune, the family had known Raelene since Mark was a baby, with the older sons of both women being friends.

“All of the nurses were amazing but it was just knowing someone on the ward and having Raelene assure us that everything was OK. She’s just a beautiful, caring, kind-hearted lady,” said his mother Paula.

Mark was diagnosed with osteomyelitis - a bone infection - which, if untreated, can lead to permanent bone damage or in severe cases, amputation.

“Raelene just made my experience better. She was always going that extra bit further for me. She was always checking up on me and updating me,” Mark said.

Through the awards program, QSuper and Juiced TV have helped recognise many humble medical heroes who are quietly transforming young lives. Raelene was nominated by Mark and is the 11th person to receive the award.

Humbled by the nomination, Raelene, said it was a “good feeling”, particularly after 42 years of nursing.

“The kids love Juiced TV and having them here. It is nice to be involved and I’d like to thank everyone for the award,” she said.

Mark even had the opportunity to host an episode of Juiced TV, which he said kept his spirits high during his stay. He was thrilled to be able to recognise Raelene through the Superhero Awards Program.

“I’d just like to say thank you to QSuper for giving me the opportunity to do that,” Mark said.

Now, he’s keen to focus on his football career after being selected in the Broncos Talent Squad in which he undergoes four training sessions every year and has his progress tracked. QSuper CEO Michael Pennisi said he was proud to support Juiced TV and the awards program that celebrates the superheroes of the healthcare sector who put others’ best interests first.



For more information visit qsuper.qld.gov.au or www.juicedtv.com.au.