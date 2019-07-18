Riverside Alive Delivering Plenty Of Fun!

While the Rockhampton River Festival is over, there's still plenty of opportunities to have fun along the Fitzroy thanks to Rockhampton Regional Council's Riverside Alive program!

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the range of free events, coordinated by Council’s Advance Rockhampton team, included markets, free workshops, children’s activities, live music and more.

“The Riverside Precinct is of course the home of the River Festival, but it’s important to remember that the absolutely stunning setting is thriving all year round.

“On Friday we will see the Rivernites Markets – including a chance to watch the Friday night footy – from 5pm.

“On Saturday morning you can have fun with the kids at a Rocky Instincts workshop, learning age-old fire-making skills.

“Saturday night will see Silky Fuzz and Woodfire600 Pizzas take over, giving you the opportunity to buy a fresh pizza and then kick back and relax to the sounds of live music.

Here's what's coming up:

Rivernites Markets – Friday 19 July from 5pm

Firemaking with Rocky Instincts – Saturday 20 July 10am to 12pm

Silky Fuzz and Wood Fired Pizza – Saturday 20 July 5pm to 7pm

Cynic Tailor – Friday 26 July 5pm to 7pm

Mr Toot (children’s entertainer) – Saturday 27 July 10am to 12pm

Emergency Services Day will also be held at the Riverside on Sunday 28 July, 9am to 12pm.

Head over to the Advance Rockhampton events page for mor info: https://www.advancerockhampton.com.au/Events