Riverside Alive Program Continuing Into August

Rockhampton Regional Council's popular Riverside Alive program will be continuing throughout August with a line up of awesome & free events!

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the August Riverside Alive program offers something for everyone.

“This month the stunning Riverside Precinct will come alive with music, markets, and entertainment,” said Mayor Strelow.

“On most Friday and Saturday nights you’ll be able to catch a powerful live music performance, including the bluesy sounds of Jason and the Mick and the haunting voice of Casey Marie.

“Or, if you’d like to play to the beat of your own drum, don’t miss the free drumming session hosted by Passions Ignite.

“If the classics are more your thing, five of the talented members of the Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra will be performing a mix of popular classics and modern melodies.

“Those with little ones to entertain can bring their budding clowns down to the free Come and Play Circus tent to try their hand at hula hooping, juggling, and more.

“You can also visit Norm the Prawn and his buddies Harriet and Franklin the native Macquarie River turtles at the Little Aussie Encounters Wet and Wild Show.

“Rivernites is back again on Friday 16 August from 5pm, and we’ll be adding a free outdoor movie to the winning mix of markets, music, and food.

“And, of course, on Saturday 24th the annual Rockhampton Cultural Festival will hit the Riverside for the first time, bringing this celebration of unity right to our city’s heart.

“All in all, the stunning Riverside Precinct will be host to an incredible array of events over the next few weeks, and, there’ll be even more great events to look forward to as we welcome Spring in September.”

For more info and to find out what’s happening visit https://www.advancerockhampton.com.au/Events