Road Changes That Might Affect Your Travels As Of Next Week

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advise motorists that temporary delays can be expected on Sugarshed Road between Maraju-Yakapari Road and Bald Hill Road, Erakala for the following work periods:



14 January 2020 to 18 January 2020 between 9am and 4pm, weather permitting



29 January 2020 to 6 February 2020, between 9am and 4pm, weather permitting



Motorists can expect to see deck units being lifted across Sugarshed Road and placed as part of the overpass works on Mackay Ring Road project.



Temporary traffic lights, traffic control and speed restrictions will be in place.



Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution.



Thank you for your patience while these essential works are being delivered.