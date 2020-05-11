Road Rage Incident Leads to Double Fatality Crash at Woodburn

Police are working to formally identify two men killed when they were struck by a B-double truck on the Pacific Highway, south of Ballina overnight.

Police have been told the drivers of an SUV and a semi-trailer, carrying logs, were both travelling south along the highway about 8pm on Monday, when the drivers were involved in a minor altercation.

The drivers stopped about 5km south of Woodburn and got out of their vehicles.

Witnesses have told officers from Richmond Police District the men were fighting in the northbound lane when they were struck by a B-double being driven by a 35 year old man from Albury.

Both men sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene.

While the men are still to be formally identified, it’s believed the SUV driver is a Grafton man aged in his 30's, while the driver of the semi-trailer is from Smiths Lake, aged in his 40's.

The driver of the truck was taken to Ballina Hospital where he has undergone mandatory blood and urine testing.

The highway was closed for almost nine hours while the crime scene was examined.

Inquiries are continuing by officers from Richmond PD, who are calling for witnesses to the incident to contact them via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.