Road Safety Forum comes to Esperance Civic Centre

Western Australia is currently suffering from a road safety epidemic, with road accidents and fatalities at alarmingly high rates. Driving around Esperance has its own unique challenges because of the incredible distances road users need to travel to get around and also to arrive at the nearest town.

The Road Safety Council wants to hear West Australia’s concerns when it comes to driving on our roads, and is hosting forums across WA in order to share information and deliver the State’s next road safety strategy.

Esperance is fortunate to have an event planned for Wednesday, August 7 at the Esperance Civic Centre from 9pm. The session shouldn’t last longer than two hours.

To RSVP please visit the http://link.rcs.wa.gov.au/rsvp