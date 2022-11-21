Road To Be Closed For Hours After Truck Becomes Stuck Under Bridge

A busy road in Brisbane is likely to be closed for the next several hours after a large truck became stuck under a low bridge.

Emergency services were called out to Oxley Road in Corinda where they found a large truck had become wedged under the south side of the bridge at around 9AM.

This is the second time a truck has become stuck under the bridge in less than a week.

A supermarket delivery truck became stuck on Wednesday, damaging the bridge and leaving pieces of debris scattered across the road.

According to police, the latest incident has caused a significant diesel spill which prompted traffic diversions to be set up.

The road will remain closed as emergency services work to remove the truck from under the bridge.

