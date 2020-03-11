ROAD UPGRADES: Roundabout for Combine St & Azalea Ave in Federal Blackspot Program

A busy intersection in Coffs Harbour will be upgraded under Federal Government funding into blackspots.

A roundabout will be installed at Azalea Avenue and Combine Street where a stop sign currently is in position.

It is one of many upgrades in the Cowper electorate as part of a major road safety boost that will invest $4 million toward five projects under the 2020–21 Black Spot Program.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said five notorious black spots would be fixed including one at Clybucca.

“I have attended devastating road crashes at Plummers Lane at Clybucca when previously working as a police officer,” he said.

“Nobody knows dangerous blackspots better than locals, so I encourage you to nominate projects you would like to see done under future funding rounds.”

Speaking in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack announced New South Wales would receive $50.6 million over two years under the latest round of program funding.

“The Federal Government’s record investment in upgrading roads is saving lives right across the nation,” Mr McCormack said.

“As a regional Member for Parliament, I know first-hand how road crashes causing death and injury affect smaller communities”.

For more information on the Australian Government’s Black Spot Program, or to nominate a black spot, visit http://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/blackspots