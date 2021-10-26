Road Worker Killed In Fatal Hit And Run Incident

A road worker's been tragically killed following a hit-and-run incident in North Mackay.

The 35-year-old man was allegedly struck down by a suspected stolen vehicle around 4am Tuesday morning.

Police have reported that an alleged stolen grey Toyota RAV4 was travelling north along the Bruce Highway when it struck the man working on the Ron Camm Bridge.

Bystanders performed CPR on the man before paramedics arrived, however he sadly died at the scene.

A vehicle believed to be linked to the fatal incident, was later seized from a unit at Petrie Street, in East Mackay.

A 28-year-old man was later arrested in Mackay, but no charges have been filed.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

