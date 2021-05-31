Road Workers Injured in Fiery Crash

A fiery crash on the NSW Central Coast's M1 motorway early Tuesday morning saw two road workers seriously injured.

Police revealed a semi-trailer crashed through a work zone, at Kangy Angy, hitting two stationary vehicles that ricochet before striking two workmen.

Both workers were taken to hospital, one man’s condition is considered serious.

The truck driver managed to escape after his semi burst into flames on the M1 at Kangy Angy, near Wyong. He has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Traffic chaos on the Coast following fiery crash on the M1

Traffic remained heavy in both directions with a contra-flow established in both directions.

