Roads Minister "Hoping" Coffs Bypass Will Be Shovel Ready By End of Year

The Coffs Harbour Bypass is a step closer to construction, with the public release of two reports detailing how community feedback has shaped design.

Addressing media at the Coffs harbour Showgrounds, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Paul Toole, said the next stage is a sign off from the planning department, then he is hopeful that it will be shovel ready by the end of the year.

“We’re hoping we can be shovel ready by the end of the year.”, Minister Toole said.

When questioned on how confident his hopes were, Minister Toole said, “we are right on schedule. It’s not a project we are talking about, it’s a project that will happen”.

The jointly funded project between state and federal government is the biggest infrastructure project in Coffs Harbour’s history, supporting about 12,000 jobs over the whole life-cycle of the project.

Three tunnels will be constructed in the project, one that the recent Covid19 pandemic has not impacted according to Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh.

“It is a project that is on time, a project that was not delayed by Covid”, Mr Singh said.

Transport for NSW Director North Region, Anna Zycki told Triple M that more than half of the properties have been bought to make way for the new upgrade.

“60% to date and are progressing with the other acquisitions”, Ms Zycki said.

The full reports are available to view at the display office, 11a Park Avenue in Coffs Harbour, or on the project website https://www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au/coffsharbourbypass