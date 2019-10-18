Roadworks To Commence On Ferguson Road

Greater Shepparton City Council has advised that asphalt surfacing works are programmed for Ferguson Road at the intersection of Ferguson and Tunrbull Roads in Tatura - commencing on Monday, October 21.

The works are to be completed by Tuesday, October 22 with hours of work between 7am-7pm

Motorists can expect minor delays of 5-10 minutes and are encouraged to take alternate routes where possible.

Motorists are also advised to obey all worksite and advisory signage including traffic controllers.

Council has asked for residents to take care and be aware of traffic detours.

For further information, you can call 03 5832 9700 or visit greatershepparton.com.au