Roadworks will begin in the city tomorrow- find out if you'll be impacted.

The commute to and from work for those in the city, and if you're needing a park will be even rougher this week.

Council say there will be changed traffic conditions and temporary road closures to allow for works to resurface Abbott Street, between Aplin and Florence Streets.

The works will start from Tuesday the 11th of June and are expected to take one week to complete.

They'll be going from 7am to 6pm and a section of Abbott Street will be shut.

Car parking bays will also be temporarily closed.

To ensure works can be carried out as scheduled, businesses and residents are asked not to leave vehicles parked in the street during the time of scheduled work.

Residents are asked to observe and obey traffic controllers and signs advising the changes to normal traffic conditions, and follow detours as sign posted.

Council appreciates the cooperation of road users and apologises for any inconvenience caused.