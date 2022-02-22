Rob Hirst Reminisces Midnight Oil's BIGGEST Moments

Midnight Oil founding member Rob Hirst talks the Oil's BIGGEST moments over the years, and why they've chosen Resist to be their final tour.

Rob also sings the praise of Bones Hillman replacement, Adam Ventoura.

