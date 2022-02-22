Rob Hirst Reminisces Midnight Oil's BIGGEST Moments

Midnight Oil Drummer Rob Hirst Joins Dave Gleeson On Triple M Nights

Midnight Oil founding member Rob Hirst talks the Oil's BIGGEST moments over the years, and why they've chosen Resist to be their final tour.

Rob also sings the praise of Bones Hillman replacement, Adam Ventoura.

Have a listen to the full chat below:

Can't get enough of the Oils? Jim Moginie joined Matty O on Triple M Aussie ahead of their FINAL TOUR! Have a listen to the full chat below:

