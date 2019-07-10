Rob Thomas Expands Australian Tour And Announces Huge Aussie Supports

Cassie Walker

7 hours ago

Cassie Walker

Image: Rob Thomas, supplied

Rob Thomas has announced the all Australian special guests joining him on his Aussie tour and he's added an extra date, due to popular demand.

The Australian leg of Rob's Chip Tooth Tour will see the rock singer return to Adelaide, after playing to 30,000 in 2016.

Joining the Grammy Award winning singer and this huge national tour on all dates is chart topping singer-songwriter Pete Murray.
Australian legend Daryl Braithwaite is joining in Sydney, Melbourne and A Day on The Green events in VIC, NSW and QLD.
Another legend, the real thing Russell Morris will join the lineup at A Day On The Green, SA, NSW and QLD and singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara will perform SA and VIC.
Rob Thomas is one of the most successful singers, first leading Matchbox 20 and as a solo artist including chart topping collaborations, selling over 80 million records globally, ensuring the show is full of hits.

Rob's fourth solo album, Chip Tooth Smile debuted on the Australian charts at number 3 and is available now.
More info: robthomasmusic.com

Kennedy Molloy caught up with the singer off the back of the release of his new album.
Listen: 

ROB THOMAS - CHIP TOOTH TOUR 2019

  • AIS ARENA, CANBERRA
    FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8
    with Emily Wurramara
  • ICC THEATRE, SYDNEY
    WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 13
    with Daryl Braithwaite
  • MARGARET COURT ARENA, MELBOURNE
    TUESDAY NOVEMBER 19
    with Daryl Braithwaite
  • KINGS PARK, PERTH
    SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23
    with Pete Murray & Russell Morris
    *co-presented by Mellen Events

    Also Performing at
    A DAY ON THE GREEN
  • ROCHFORD WINES, YARRA VALLEY
    SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9
    with Pete Murray, Daryl Braithwaite & Emily Wurramara
  • LECONFIELD WINES, MCLAREN VALE – NEW SHOW!
    SUNDAY NOVEMBER 10
    with Pete Murray, Russell Morris & Emily Wurramara
  • BIMBADGEN, HUNTER VALLEY
    SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16
    with Pete Murray, Daryl Braithwaite & Russell Morris
  • SIRROMET WINES, MOUNT COTTON
    SUNDAY NOVEMBER 17
    with Pete Murray, Daryl Braithwaite & Russell Morris

Ticket info: livenation.com.au & adayonthegreen.com.au

Listen Live!
