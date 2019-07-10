Rob Thomas Expands Australian Tour And Announces Huge Aussie Supports

Rob Thomas has announced the all Australian special guests joining him on his Aussie tour and he's added an extra date, due to popular demand.

The Australian leg of Rob's Chip Tooth Tour will see the rock singer return to Adelaide, after playing to 30,000 in 2016.

Joining the Grammy Award winning singer and this huge national tour on all dates is chart topping singer-songwriter Pete Murray.

Australian legend Daryl Braithwaite is joining in Sydney, Melbourne and A Day on The Green events in VIC, NSW and QLD.

Another legend, the real thing Russell Morris will join the lineup at A Day On The Green, SA, NSW and QLD and singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara will perform SA and VIC.

Rob Thomas is one of the most successful singers, first leading Matchbox 20 and as a solo artist including chart topping collaborations, selling over 80 million records globally, ensuring the show is full of hits.

Rob's fourth solo album, Chip Tooth Smile debuted on the Australian charts at number 3 and is available now.

More info: robthomasmusic.com

Kennedy Molloy caught up with the singer off the back of the release of his new album.

Listen:

ROB THOMAS - CHIP TOOTH TOUR 2019

AIS ARENA, CANBERRA

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8

with Emily Wurramara

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 13

with Daryl Braithwaite

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 19

with Daryl Braithwaite

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 19 with Daryl Braithwaite KINGS PARK, PERTH

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23

with Pete Murray & Russell Morris

Also Performing at

A DAY ON THE GREEN

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 9

with Pete Murray, Daryl Braithwaite & Emily Wurramara

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 10

with Pete Murray, Russell Morris & Emily Wurramara

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16

with Pete Murray, Daryl Braithwaite & Russell Morris

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 17

with Pete Murray, Daryl Braithwaite & Russell Morris

Ticket info: livenation.com.au & adayonthegreen.com.au

