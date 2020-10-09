Rob Thomas Is Working On Heaps Of New Music

Friend of the station and nice guy in music Rob Thomas joined Triple M's The Hot Breakfast this morning from his home studio.

Like most musicians this year, his touring plans have been put on hold for 2020 but Rob Thomas has kept busing working on new music, telling Triple M he's got a brand new solo album ready, he's working on new music with Matchbox Twenty and even working with other artists, including Aussie Conrad Sewell.



Rob, who just celebrated 21 years of marriage to his wife also discussed the secret to a happy marriage, politics and his prized possession he stole from Triple M.

Listen to the full interview:





Rob Thomas and Matchbox Twenty were due to hit the road this year for 20 years of the band, but instead have launched their huge Matchbox Twenty box set release, including never before heard material and limited edition vinyl. Check it all out here



