Rob Thomas Told Triple M About The Time Matchbox Twenty Were Sued By The Bloke On The Cover Of Their Debut Album

Joining Triple M's Big Breakfast this morning, rock singer Rob Thomas talked all things Matchbox Twenty, lock down, politics and his go-to Aussie band.

Looking back at Matchbox Twenty's massive 20 year history, frontman Rob Thomas shared the shocking story of how the iconic black and white album cover for their debut Yourself or Someone Like You came to be and the story of the bloke featured on the cover tried to sue the band.

The band had to fight for the quirky photo to be their album cover, which has gone on to be one of the most iconic album cover of the 90's, with the bloke hired for the shot came out of the woodworks to sue the band after they hit 12 million record sales.

Listen to the full interview:



Matchbox Twenty are releasing a massive boxset to celebrate 25 years of Matchbox Twenty.

Pre-order your copy and more info: www.matchboxtwenty.com

