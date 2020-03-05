Robbie Farah Reveals Who He'd Select As Wests Tigers Number 9 For Round 1

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for Robbie Farah Reveals Who He'd Select As Wests Tigers Number 9 For Round 1

Getty Images

Wests Tigers legend Robbie Farah joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG and has revealed who he would select as the club's new number nine. 

LISTEN HERE:

Josh Reynolds and Billy Walters are both currently vying for the dummy-half role.

However, circumstances could change if the Tigers are able to poach Storm rake Harry Grant in a player swap deal which will see Paul Momirovski head south to Melbourne. 

Farah also opened up on life post-footy following his retirement in 2019; hear the full chat below.  

5 hours ago

Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs