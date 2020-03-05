Robbie Farah Reveals Who He'd Select As Wests Tigers Number 9 For Round 1
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Getty Images
Wests Tigers legend Robbie Farah joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG and has revealed who he would select as the club's new number nine.
Josh Reynolds and Billy Walters are both currently vying for the dummy-half role.
However, circumstances could change if the Tigers are able to poach Storm rake Harry Grant in a player swap deal which will see Paul Momirovski head south to Melbourne.
Farah also opened up on life post-footy following his retirement in 2019; hear the full chat below.