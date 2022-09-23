Robbie Williams And Delta Goodrem Kick Off 2022 AFL Grand Final Entertainment

Plenty of homegrown and international talent will mark the return of the decider to the MCG for the first time since 2019.

Headlining this year’s AFL Grand Final entertainment is none other than international superstar Robbie Williams.

Williams will perform a special Australian song pre-game in front of more than 100,000 people at the MCG and even more armchair critics.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

In a last-minute surprise, award-winning Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem will perform with Williams as a special guest.

While chart-topping Aussie singer, Tones and I, will join the awesome line-up, with Billie Eilish, who is on tour Down Under, invited to pop in.

But the entertainment doesn’t stop there - taking the stage at half time will be Aussie rock veterans Goanna, known for their hit song Solid Rock, along alongside First Nations artists Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith and William Barton as part of a super group, with Katie Noonan.

Keeping with the Aussie theme, G Flip, Mike Brady, The Temper Trap featuring Budjerah and Ngaiire, will also join the awesome line-up.

And in good old Aussie tradition, Brady is also set to perform 'Up There Cazaly'.

"I'm expecting the crowd to be really 'G'd' up after having been starved of two grand finals in Melbourne,” Brady said in a league announcement.

The 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney starts at 2.30pm on Saturday, September 24 and will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7Plus.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.