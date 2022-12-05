Robbie Williams Announced As Headline Act For 2023 Adelaide 500

British pop star, Robbie Williams will headline next year's Adelaide 500 in a major announcement for the City of Churches.

Following the success of the event's return last month, motorsport fans will be treated to an after-race performance from the iconic entertainer.

In late 2023, the Victoria Park crowd will come to life for the Supercars season finale, provided a giant boost with the headline act unveiling.

The World-Class artist arrived on Australian shores last September, featuring on the MCG as the AFL Grand Final live entertainment.

The global music sensation will perform after the Sunday race on November 26.

“Australia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour; I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive,” Williams said.

“I can’t wait to be back in Adelaide to perform at the VALO Adelaide 500 in 2023 and spend some time with my fans.”

The revamped Adelaide 500 proved to be a major success, as over a quarter of a million racegoers flocked to the track last weekend.

Tickets will go on-sale for the November event on Tuesday.

Meantime, there's a push to bring Formula 1 back to the streets of South Australia.

The cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix as sparked an opening on the calendar after the iconic Melbourne edition.

Adelaide last hosted an F1 race in 1995.