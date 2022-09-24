Robbie Williams Belts Out Dedication To Shane Warne

Dressed from top to toe in a pink suit, international superstar Robbie Williams has opened this year’s grand final entertainment.

After setting the scene with his hit song Let Me Entertain You, Williams belted out Rock DJ with a crowd of 100,000 singing along.

The UK pop legend then performed a couple of new numbers before dedicating his mega hit Angels to his good mate Warney.

“This next song is dedicated to one of Australia’s greatest rock stars, Shane Warne, love you ‘Warnie’.”

Williams then drew in his Aussie fans by performing the “unofficial Australian anthem” You’re The Voice.

“Let’s all sing it for John and his family,” he said.

Australian songstress Delta Goodrem then joined Robbie in a matching pink bustier and pants number, for a sensational duet of Kids.

It seems the 2022 Grand Final pre-show entertainment may be one of the greatest in AFL history.

