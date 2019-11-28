Robelinda2 Has Been Posting The Most Outrageous Umpiring Decisions Of All Time

Some stinkers in here!

Article heading image for Robelinda2 Has Been Posting The Most Outrageous Umpiring Decisions Of All Time

Image: YouTube/Channel 9/Fox Cricket/Robelinda2

Everyone’s favourite cricket video maker Robelinda2 has been posting some of the worst umpiring calls you’ll ever see.

He’s delved into his deep collection and pulled out some absolute gold.

WATCH A SELECTION HERE:

 

Post
Post

 

This one has some colourful language:

Post

This is arguably the worst one:

 

Post

Even the batsman laughed at this one:

Post

This one from New Zealand ended in some stump destruction:

Post

This is a rare stuff up from the third umpire:

Post

Billy Bowden features:

Post

Even Brian Lara doesn't escape:

Post

Rudi Edsall

28 November 2019

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

