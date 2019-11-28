Robelinda2 Has Been Posting The Most Outrageous Umpiring Decisions Of All Time
Some stinkers in here!
Image: YouTube/Channel 9/Fox Cricket/Robelinda2
Everyone’s favourite cricket video maker Robelinda2 has been posting some of the worst umpiring calls you’ll ever see.
He’s delved into his deep collection and pulled out some absolute gold.
WATCH A SELECTION HERE:
This one has some colourful language:
This is arguably the worst one:
Even the batsman laughed at this one:
This one from New Zealand ended in some stump destruction:
This is a rare stuff up from the third umpire:
Billy Bowden features:
Even Brian Lara doesn't escape:
