Robin Hood and the Babes in the Woods! Coming to the Bijou Theatre

The latest Bijou Theatre Show is ROBIN HOOD and the BABES IN THE WOODS! And it's coming to our Little Gem this November!

The opening night of this classic tale is this Friday night, November 15 with tickets available at $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

Sean caught up with Kath Bowering the Director of the Robin Hood play and asked about how rehearsals were coming along!

The cast is over 50 strong and has a collection of seniors and primary school children taking to the stage. While that larger cast has posed some challenges, especially with logistics, on the whole rehearsals have been a hoot!

This pantomime will have it all: singing, dancing, slapstick comedy, audience interaction, over-the-top villains and of course, Robin Hood and the other heroes of Sherwood Forrest.

You'll be laughing away from start to finish.

So, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? Purchase your tickets from the Bijou Theatre website.

Shows are a mixture of matinees and nights from November 15 until November 30. Check the website for dates and times.