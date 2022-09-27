“Robo-Justice” Begins For Victims Of Unlawful “Robo-Debt” Scheme

The Royal Commission into the unlawful Robodebt Scheme begins today with a hearing in Brisbane.

The contentious debt recovery program which ran between 2015 and 2019 under the Coalition government was later found to have unlawfully claimed more than $2 billion from 433,000 people.

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten said it's time for the victims to have their say.

“This royal commission is being called because nearly 400,000 Australians had unlawful debts raised against them by their own government. This royal commission’s being called because there was great trauma and stigma,” Shorten said.

“There was robo-debt and now this will be robo-justice.” - Government Services Minister Bill Shorten

During the Federal election campaign, Anthony Albanese pledged to establish a royal commission into the scheme, describing Robodebt as a "human tragedy" that "caused untold misery".

