Rock Dominates In The 2020 ARIA Awards Nominations
Image: Cold Chisel, supplied
It's been a hard year for music, but a great result for rock music for this year's 2020 ARIA Awards, with rock dominating Australian music night of nights.
The big one is DMA'S, Tame Impala and Lime Cordiale all up for the big one, Album of The Year, with Cold Chisel, Violent Soho, The Teskey Brothers and Amy Shark all taking away a handful of nominations.
Triple M's Becko caught up with Cold Chisel's Jimmy Barnes to celebrate the news:
Check out the best of the nominations below:
Album of The Year:
DMA'S - The Glow
Tame Impala- The Slow Rush
Lime Cordiale- 14 Steps To A Better You
Best Rock Album:
Cold Chisel - Blood Moon
DMA'S - The Glow
Ocean Alley - Lonely Diamond
Tame Impala- The Slow Rush
Violent Soho - Everything Is A-OK
Song of The Year:
The Rubens - Live in Life
Lime Cordiale- Robbery
Breakthrough Artist:
Lime Cordiale
Best Female Artist:
Amy Shark
Best Male Artist:
Archie Roach
Best Group:
DMA'S
Tame Impala
Lime Cordiale
The Teskey Brothers
Best Independent Release:
Archie Roach - Tell Me Why
DMA'S - The Glow
Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen
Best Adult Contemporary Album:
Archie Roach - Tell Me Why
Josh Pyke - Rome
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen
Best Blues & Roots Album:
Busby Marou - The Great Divide
The Teskey Brothers - Live At The Forum
Tracy McNeil & The Goodlife - You Be The Lightning
Best Country Album:
Casey Barnes- Town of A Million Dreams
Best Pop Release:
Amy Shark - Everybody Rise
Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You
Tame Impala - Lost In Yesterday
Best Hard Rock/ Heavy Metal Album:
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Chunky Shrapnel
Parkway Drive - Viva The Underdogs
Polaris- The Death Of Me
The Amity Affliction- Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them
The Chats - High Risk Behaviour
Best Video:
Lime Cordial- Robbery
Tame Impala- Is It True
The Chats - The Clap
Violent Soho - Pick It Up Again
Best Australian Live Act:
Amy Shark
Cold Chisel
DMA'S
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Paul Kelly
The Teskey Brothers
Best Jazz Album:
Katie Noonan
Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky
Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album:
I Am Woman
Best Cover Art:
Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You
Violent Soho- Everything Is A-OK
Engineer Of The Year:
Greg Wales, Everything Is A-OK - Violent Soho
Kevin Parker, The Slow Rush - Tame Impala
Producer Of The Year:
Kevin Shirley, Blood Moon- Cold Chisel
Kevin Parker, The Slow Rush - Tame Impala
Music Teacher of The Year:
CJ Shaw
Kathryn McLennan
Sarah Donnelley
Thomas Fiendberg
Fans can vote for song of the year on the ARIA website now.
For the full list of nominees and to have your say visit: www.aria.com.au/awards/nominees
The 2020 ARIA Awards are running without a live audience this year, but you can join the celebration from home 25th November, read more here
