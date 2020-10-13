Rock Dominates In The 2020 ARIA Awards Nominations

It's been a hard year for music, but a great result for rock music for this year's 2020 ARIA Awards, with rock dominating Australian music night of nights.

The big one is DMA'S, Tame Impala and Lime Cordiale all up for the big one, Album of The Year, with Cold Chisel, Violent Soho, The Teskey Brothers and Amy Shark all taking away a handful of nominations.



Check out the best of the nominations below:



Album of The Year:

DMA'S - The Glow

Tame Impala- The Slow Rush

Lime Cordiale- 14 Steps To A Better You

Best Rock Album:

Cold Chisel - Blood Moon

DMA'S - The Glow

Ocean Alley - Lonely Diamond

Tame Impala- The Slow Rush

Violent Soho - Everything Is A-OK

Song of The Year:

The Rubens - Live in Life

Lime Cordiale- Robbery

Breakthrough Artist:

Lime Cordiale

Best Female Artist:

Amy Shark

Best Male Artist:

Archie Roach

Best Group:

DMA'S

Tame Impala

Lime Cordiale

The Teskey Brothers

Best Independent Release:

Archie Roach - Tell Me Why

DMA'S - The Glow

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen

Best Adult Contemporary Album:

Archie Roach - Tell Me Why

Josh Pyke - Rome

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen

Best Blues & Roots Album:

Busby Marou - The Great Divide

The Teskey Brothers - Live At The Forum

Tracy McNeil & The Goodlife - You Be The Lightning

Best Country Album:

Casey Barnes- Town of A Million Dreams

Best Pop Release:

Amy Shark - Everybody Rise

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Tame Impala - Lost In Yesterday

Best Hard Rock/ Heavy Metal Album:

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Chunky Shrapnel

Parkway Drive - Viva The Underdogs

Polaris- The Death Of Me

The Amity Affliction- Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them

The Chats - High Risk Behaviour

Best Video:

Lime Cordial- Robbery

Tame Impala- Is It True

The Chats - The Clap

Violent Soho - Pick It Up Again

Best Australian Live Act:

Amy Shark

Cold Chisel

DMA'S

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Paul Kelly

The Teskey Brothers

Best Jazz Album:

Katie Noonan

Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album:

I Am Woman

Best Cover Art:

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Violent Soho- Everything Is A-OK

Engineer Of The Year:

Greg Wales, Everything Is A-OK - Violent Soho

Kevin Parker, The Slow Rush - Tame Impala

Producer Of The Year:

Kevin Shirley, Blood Moon- Cold Chisel

Kevin Parker, The Slow Rush - Tame Impala

Music Teacher of The Year:

CJ Shaw

Kathryn McLennan

Sarah Donnelley

Thomas Fiendberg

Fans can vote for song of the year on the ARIA website now.

For the full list of nominees and to have your say visit: www.aria.com.au/awards/nominees

