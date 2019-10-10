Rock Dominates The 2019 ARIA Awards With Paul Kelly And The Teskey Brothers Leading The Nominations

The nominated artists for the 2019 ARIA Awards has been announced and we're proud as punch seeing this year's leaderboard.

Another strong year for Triple M supported acts with The Teskey Brothers leading the pack with a huge 7 nominations and already won Engineer Of The Year for their new album, Run Home Slow and music legend, Paul Kelly who's taken home 5 nominations and already won Best Classical Album.

New kids on the block Amy Shark and Dean Lewis are both up for four nominations, including the big one, song of the year.

A big shout out to Birds Of Tokyo, Dan Sultan, Gang of Youths, Morgan Evans, Tame Impala, John Butler Trio and the legendary Midnight Oil and Jimmy Barnes who have been recognised for the 2019 ARIA Awards.

Click here for all the nominations.



Well done to everyone nominated.



The ARIA Awards is held 27th November in Sydney and we'll be covering the event LIVE on the night.

