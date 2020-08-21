Rock Drummer Frankie Banali Has Passed Away, Age 68

Sad news just in, rock drummer Frankie Banali has passed away, aged 68.

Banali died after a 16 month battle with pancreatic cancer.

The drummer made his health issues public last year, with fans joining forces in raising over $40,000 for his treatment, but sadly lost his battle 20th August in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family.

The New York born rock drummer played with Steppenwolf, before joining Quiet Riot, W.A.S.P, Faster Pussycat and more.

Banali continued playing drums until the end, his wife shared a video of him playing this May.

Watch:



Tributes are flowing from the rock community as the news spreads, with Lita Ford, Twisted Sister, Mikkey Dee, Mike Portnoy and more paying tribute to his playing.

Fans are encouraged to donate to: Fixnation.org, Aspca.org, Pancan.org or Children.org in his memory.





