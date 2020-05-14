Rock Fisherman Dies After Being Pulled From Water

A rock fisherman has died after he was pulled from the water south of Yamba on the state’s north coast on Wednesday morning.

About 8:15am, emergency services were called to the southern side of Sandon Beach following reports a man had fallen off rocks on Plover Island.

The 67 year old was assisted by two surfers who pulled him from the water and commenced CPR prior to paramedics arriving, however he couldn’t be revived.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

