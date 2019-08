VIDEO: WESTPAC RESCUE CHOPPER

A rock fisherman has been involved in a nasty accident in Catherine Hill Bay this afternoon.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called around midday after a passing boat contacted emergency crews after spotting a man waving for help from the rocks.

A 71-year-old was treated for a suspected fractured leg before being flown to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics say he'd first cast out at 7am, and spent around five hours before receiving help.