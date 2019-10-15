Rock Legend Lenny Kravitz Announces He's Byron-Bound For Blues Fest

Rock legend Lenny Kravitz has announced that he's Byron-bound, headlining an already killer Bluesfest 2020 line-up.

Speaking on Triple M's Moonman In The Morning shortly after the news broke, Kravitz revealed that he's already a huge fan of Byron, despite never having played there before.

Listen below:

Also announced this morning were Jimmie Vaughan, the Waterboys, Eagles of Death Metal and Ani DiFranco, with festival director Peter Noble saying it was "fast becoming the year of the guitar".

"As the Bluesfest line-up is organically building, I am delighted to welcome Lenny Kravitz as a headliner," Noble said.

"Lenny has often been described as the 'last of the great rock stars' and anyone who has seen him live will know why!

"I am thrilled to welcome him to Bluesfest 2020, dreams really do come true."

Kravitz did apologise for taking so long to come back to Australia; hear his full chat below.

Tickets to Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020 are on-sale now.

