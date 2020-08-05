Rock legend Neil Young is suing the Trump campaign for using his music at presidential rallies and that's totally fair enough.

Young alleges the songs 'Rockin' in the Free World' and 'Devil's Sidewalk' were used at the US President's rally in Tulsa without permission and it looks like it wasn't the first time the Canadian singer's music has been used.

The 74 year-old has gone ahead and filed a copyright infringement complaint in New York in an attempt to stop his music from being used by Trump or anyone from the Trump administration without obtaining approval beforehand.

The savage filing stated, "This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing.