ROCK NEWS: Dave Grohl Takes The Stage For The First Time In 3 Months, Travis Barker Hospitalised, Green Day's BJ Armstrong Renouncing US Citizenship + MORE

Here's the latest in rock news with R̶o̶s̶i̶e̶ Kalun!

Dave Grohl takes the stage for the first time since Taylor Hawkins' passing in March, with Sir Paul McCartney at his 80th birthday celebrations in the UK at Glastonbury Festival. Alanis Morissette pays tribute to her late bandmate at her O2 Arena show in London. Travis Barker of Blink-182 hospitalised for pancreatitis. Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong announces that he "don't wanna be an American idiot" and is renouncing his US citizenship following the decision to repeal Roe v. Wade. And on a much lighter note, YUNGBLUD has released a BELTER of a single titled "Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today".

Have a listen here:

