The Offspring Return To Aus, Thirsty Merc's MEGA TOUR, David Bowie Doco Debuts + MORE
Here's the latest in Rock News!
The Offspring to return to Australia with mates Sum41 and have added dates due to high demand, Thirsty Merc embark on a mega tour of Australia for their new album Celebration, a David Bowie documentary debuts, Kate Bush tops the charts, and Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones prefers Steely Dan of his own band!
Have a listen below:
General Public on sale: Monday 13 June, 9am local.
