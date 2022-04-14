Two Surprise Rock Weddings, Julian Lennon Performs Imagine, and Vale Chris Bailey

Here's the latest in Triple M Rock News with Rosie!

It's been a while since we've had a Rock and Roll wedding, but we've been surprised with TWO this week. Blink 182's Travis Barker, and Jack White of the White Stripe both tied the knot with their partners!

Julian Lennon has released a version of his father's iconic song, Imagine with help from Nuno Bettencourt. His first public performance of the song. Partnering up with Global Citizen's Stand Up For Ukraine to raise funds.

The Australian music industry, and lovers of punk music across the globe mourn The Saints frontman, Chris Bailey. And on a lighter note, Kevin Parker from Tame Impala has joined a real rock band, The Wiggles for a one-off performance.

