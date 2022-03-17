Nirvana Back In The Charts, More AUS Tours From International Acts, A Peaky Blinders Soundtrack, and A Metallica Toilet...?

Here's the latest in Rock News with Rosie!

More Australian tour announcements! Including Ed Sheeran & Coldplay. A Peaky Blinders soundtrack is on the way ahead of the show's sixth and final season. The Batman has boosted Nirvana back into the charts! Why Dolly Parton should be in the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame despite her turning it down, and which Metallica member is a toilet? (yes, you read that last one correct...)

Have a listen to the full chat below:

