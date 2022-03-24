The Beatles VS Rolling Stones Feud Finally Over? Telling School Bullies To F Off & Dave Grohl's Thrash Metal EP

Triple M Rock News

Getty

Here's the latest in Rock headlines

Triple M Rock News with Rosie! Sam Fender tells old school bullies to F*** off after receiving requests to play at their weddings. A U2 biopic is in the works. News on The Beatles VS Rolling Stones Feud, Beck announces he's re-recording Loser, Dave Grohl's Thrash Metal EP release date, and Celine Dion channels ACDC in her live set!

Have a listen below:

24 March 2022

