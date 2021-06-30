Central regions were on-edge on Wednesday as Townsville, the Magnetic Island and Palm Island woke up to their first morning of a three-day snap lockdown.

The shutting down of the region followed the revelation that a 19-year-old, unvaccinated hospital worker travelled to the state’s north last week before testing positive to the Delta strain.

The brother of the Prince Charles Hospital worker also returned a positive result, while two close contacts fell ill.

Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said she was not happy with the situation.

“Despite the health directives, she should have been vaccinated. She was not. Let me say, I am absolutely furious about this. We need to make sure that we are getting our population vaccinated right across the state. This leaves us with no option.”

For a comprehensive list of exposure sites, reference the Queensland Health website

Rockhampton and Mackay On-Edge As Townsville Wakes Up In Lockdown

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.