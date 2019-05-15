Rockhampton Council Proposes A Protection On Iconic Queenslander Homes

The classic Queenslander style houses could be safe for now thanks to a new proposal from Rockhampton Regional Council.

Council has proposed a demolition control for iconic houses in Allenstown, The Range and Wandal, keeping the classic style alive. The goal of the scheme is to protect the true character of the area and embrace the town's history.

There are already controls in place to protect the integrity of Queenslander homes in Rockhampton, but these plans will continue that work. Council has proposed two plans, one to limit demolition and another to control designs of new building works in specific areas.

The proposal still gives the home owners freedom to partially or fully demolish their property, all they need to do is apply.