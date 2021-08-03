Rockhampton High School Scare After Rookwood Weir Worker Tests Positive To Covid-19

Students and parents from Mount Morgan State High School were thrown into disarray after a Covid-19 scare.

Queensland Health contacted families on Sunday after a group of year 10 students went on an excursion to the Rookwood Weir last Friday.

Covid testing ramps up in CQ amid virus scare

The alarm was raised after a worker unknowingly infectious with the Delta strain was discovered to have been working at the site since Wednesday.

Despite 'minimal risk' as there was no direct contact with the infected worker, 18 students and four teachers have all been tested and placed in 14 days of isolation.

Meantime, Queensland recorded 16 locally acquired cases of Covid-19 all linked to the Indooroopilly Delta cluster.

