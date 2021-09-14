Rockhampton Man Sentenced To Prison On 18 Fraud Charges

A Rockhampton man has been sentenced to one and a half years in prison after being charged with 18 fraud offences.

Nathan Ian Maker pleaded guilty to multiple different offences including 18 fraud, three drug and two of stealing.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court sentenced the 39-year-old to one and a half years in prison on September 10th.

Maker pleaded guilty to stealing more than $83,000 worth of radio equipment from his previous employer.

The 39-year-old is then believed to have sold a large portion of the equipment at pawn shops.

Police were able to recover a majority of the equipment back, however, $27,280 was still missing.

Maker initially told police that he believed the items were gifted to him for the work he had completed.

Maker was employed by On Alert Solution who entered into an agreement with Globe Roamer back in May, 23 2018.

The agreement involved the rental of 49 pieces of radio equipment, which were later passed on to Maker.

OAS failed to pay money owed to Global Roamers resulting in a request to have the equipment returned.

Maker was informed by his employers that the equipment needed to be returned however he failed to return the items despite informing his employers that he had.

Between 2018 and 2019, the 39-year-old sold a portion of the equipment to various Cash Converters across Redcliffe, Toowoomba and Rockhampton.

When confronted by police, Maker was also found in possession of marijuana, a grinder and a pipe.

Maker is set to serve 18 months in prison and is due to be paroled on February 10, 2022.

Maker will also be required to pay $2110 in restitution to Cash Converters.

