Rockhampton Private School & Church Terminate Senior Pastor

A Rockhampton private school have dismissed one of their directors after he admitted to inappropriate conduct on an oversea work trip.

Senior Pastor Robert Bakss has been sacked by Lighthouse Christian School and the Lighthouse Baptist Church following an admission of inappropriate conduct.

A letter was addressed to parents from the Lighthouse Baptist Church and Christian School outlining the circumstances of his dismissal.

“Concerns in relation to Mr Bakss’s conduct were first brought to our attention on 9 August 2021 and were subsequently raised directly with him during a meeting on 11 August 2021.

“Since then, Mr Bakss has admitted to serious matters which are incompatible with his duties and responsibilities and the standard of conduct expected in his leadership position,” the letter read.

“As a result of Mr Bakss’s admissions, the leadership of the church has made the difficult decision to terminate his employment effective immediately.”

While the letter acknowledged the termination of Bakss’ employment, it did not specify the exact nature of the conduct, only that there “…is no suggestion that these matters relate to child safety.”

The church issued a statement to The Morning Bulletin explaining why no further information pertaining to the incident will be released.

“Because this is an employment matter, it would not be appropriate for the Church to provide further details,” they said.

“Lighthouse Baptist Church has recently become aware of several concerns in relation to Senior Pastor, Robert Bakss.”

The letter to parents also addressed the appointment of Bakss’ temporary replacement John Buchholz.

Mr Bakss’ website, Twitter and Facebook have been disabled and no new information has been revealed as to the nature of his termination.

