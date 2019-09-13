Rockhampton Welcomes Vassallo Constructions To The Community

Rockhampton is welcoming Vassal Contractions to the neighbourhood!

The company, which opened its doors for the first time in Mackay in 1997, has set up shop at 1 Denham Street in the CBD.

The company boasts a large portfolio of clients from local, federal and state governments, mining, ports, agriculture and urban property developers and specialise in civil infrastructure.

Managing Director Vic Vassallo says his management team are excited to get started on work in the Central Queensland region.

"We are currently recruiting for positions from Project Managers through to labourers, to be based out of our Rockhampton branch.” - Vic Vassallo

Rocky Region Mayor Margaret Strelow says the new business will open up plenty work opportunities for locals.

“It’s great news for jobs and it’s proof that there are so many new opportunities in our Region that are helping the local construction industry gain momentum." - Mayor Margaret Strewlow

Over the next few weeks, Vassal Constructions will start recruiting and hope to give the positions to people within the local community.