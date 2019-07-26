Rockliff: 'I Believe Voss Will Be An Outstanding Senior Coach'

Port Adelaide midfielder Tom Rockliff has given a glowing endorsement for assistant coach Michael Voss to be thrown a coaching lifeline.

Rockliff, who was coached by Voss in Brisbane, has seen plenty of development in Voss' coaching skillset since he was axed by the Lions in 2013.

"I believe he's learnt so much through his five years as a senior coach and now as an assistant coach at Port Adelaide," he told Jars & Louie.

"I believe he'll be an outstanding senior coach, I think he's ready.

"I think he would have learnt a lot of lessons (and) probably a lot about himself.

"I think he deserves the opportunity to coach again.

"He's a great football brain, a great football person. Any club if they ended up with him as their senior coach I think would be very lucky."