Rocky Council Funds New Community Projects

Thanks to generous funding from the Rockhampton Regional Council, 19 community projects have been given a substantial cash injection as part of the latest round of the Community Assistance Program.

The Community Assistance Program helps to support local not-for-profit organisations in carrying out new projects, events and goals.

This year, a whopping $32,000 was delegated to multiple different projects including the Taste of the World festival, Romp in the Park and the Mount Morgan Rodeo.

Part of the funding will also be dedicated to refurbishing the Capricorn Silver Band Hall and AquaJets Swim School.

Applications for the first round of the 2019 to 2020 program will open later this month, so make sure you don't miss out because your ideas could very well become a reality!

Head to the council website for more info!