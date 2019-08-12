Rocky Council Trainee Deemed CQ Uni's Best

A local trainee has taken out the CQU Shelley Gregory Memorial Prize for her efforts and achievements during her traineeship with the Rockhampton Regional Council.

Emily Haig was awarded the prestigious award earlier in the month for the leadership, teamwork and dedication she presented throughout her Certificate III in Business Administration.

Ms Haig, who is now working in a part-time administration role for the Council, says she is excited to do more for the community.

“The support and guidance I received from my managers and colleagues at Council was absolutely invaluable. It’s so wonderful to be part of a team where we work hard and get things done for our community, but can also have fun along the way." - Emily Haig

Ms Haig now has a new degree in her sites and believes if it weren't for the traineeship, she may not have considered the experience.

“I am now studying for a Bachelor of Business with Majors in Management and Marketing, which I’m not sure I would have applied for before this experience." - Emily Haig

The Rockhampton Regional Council are grateful to have the ability to offer such fruitful opportunities to students and are excited to invite more trainee's back in 2020.