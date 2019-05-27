Rocky Show Is Almost Here And Organisers Need YOU!

It's almost that time again!

The Rocky Show is right around the corner and organisers want YOU!

Like last year, all of the fun and games wouldn't be possible without a dedicated group of volunteers helping the community to enjoy the best Rocky Show they've ever seen!

This year, the Rockhampton Agricultural Show Committee are looking for volunteers to fill the positions of waitress, bus driver, gate keeper, stage coordinator, horse show stewards and many, many more!

For all of the hard workers who DO decide to volunteer this year, you can expect an epic volunteers package to see you through.

The package includes, a free three day ticket to the event, free parking, a volunteer tee-shirt and a few cheeky surprises.

If this sounds like something you'd be into, follow the link to the website to apply!