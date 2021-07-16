Rocky To Star In New Multi-Million Dollar Nation-Wide Campaign

Rocky is set to star in a new multi-million dollar federal government advertising campaign, to encourage more city folks to relocate to regional Australia.

The Move to More campaign promotes the beef capital as a place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

The campaign promotes cheap housing, non-existent traffic jams, the abundance of national parks and the Great Barrier Reef being at our doorstep!

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack is encouraging Aussies to consider the move.

"Big enough to get a cup of coffee, small enough to still care. Get out of the hustle and bustle of the city and come to a regional area. Once you go there, you may never want to go back," he said.

The campaign is set to boost the region's economy.

