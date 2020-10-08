Roger Waters Brings The Stadium Concert To Your Lounge Room

Roger Waters is giving music lovers the live music fix with the release of his brand new film.

The 'Us+ Them' concert film by Roger Waters is available to rent and buy now, made up of footage from Waters sold out, acclaimed 2017-2018 tour by the same name.

Directed by Sean Evans and Roger Waters the film takes the viewer there, to experience the concert's incredible visuals and sounds, giving those who attended the concert a better look at the specific details and those who missed out a chance to experience this huge live event.

Watch the trailer:



Roger Waters Us + Them also comes with a CD and Vinyl release.

